Track your stimulus payment, thanks to an IRS upgrade

Americans should (re)check the “Get My Payment” portal on the IRS website, after significant upgrades were announced April 26.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — If you received an error message in the past while trying to track your stimulus payment through the IRS website, now is the time to check again.

On Sunday, the IRS announced it had made significant upgrades to the web tool, Get My Payment. “We encourage people to check back in and visit Get My Payment,” said IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These enhancements will help many taxpayers.”

Rettig said the upgrades will allow more people to add their direct deposit information.

Users should have the following information readily available when accessing the Get My Payment tool:

Social security number,

date of birth,

mailing address used on your tax return,

your gross income from either your 2018 or 2019 return,

the amount that was refunded or owed from that tax year,

and your bank account and routing numbers.

The web portal went live on April 15. Since then, some people reported having difficulty with the site, either by receiving an error message or the inability to add direct deposit information.

If you plan to recheck the Get My Payment tool, you’ll need to act fast. Once your stimulus payment is scheduled for mail delivery, it’ll be too late to update your online information.