Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-20 Westbound near Airline

Around 12 a.m. September 17, Bossier City police and firefighters responded to I-20 westbound overpass just west of Airline Drive in reference to a semi-tractor trailer fire.

The truck was engulfed in flames. The driver was able to exit the vehicle unharmed.

Bossier City Police and Louisiana State Police shut down I-20 westbound at I-220 while firefighters quickly got the fire under control. Louisiana DOTD provided a sand truck to be used as needed.

The westbound lanes are closed at this time and are expected to remain closed into the morning. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the closure.

The investigation indicates that the truck was traveling west on I-20 when the driver left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and then struck the opposite concrete guardrail on the overpass before coming to a rest. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.