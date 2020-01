CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish deputies are on the scene of an accident involving a train and an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Hwy 1 at Mira Myrtis Rd.

According to CPSO there are no injuries.

Traffic on Mira Myrtis Rd. is being diverted at Hosston-Rodessa Rd.

