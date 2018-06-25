TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash causes delays on Airline Dr. at I-220

Police are working a fatal accident on Airline Dr. in Bossier City.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monday near Interstate-220.

According to Bossier City Police Public Information Officer Traci Landry one person was killed in the wreck.

Landry said the southbound lanes of Airline Dr. are closed. The northbound lanes are open.

Traffic is backed up around the area and authorities ask that you be patient.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you an update as more details become available.