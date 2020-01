SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A deadly accident has shut down a section of Milam St. in north Shreveport.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Milam near the Villa De Lago Apartments.

A silver pickup truck and a black car were involved in the accident.

At least one person is believed to have been killed in the crash.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew on the scene and we will bring you more details as they become available.