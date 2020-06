BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-20 West in Bossier City is currently closed at Old Minden Road due to an accident.

Traffic from I-20 West is being detoured onto Airline Drive.

I-20 West is closed at Old Minden Road due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Airline Drive. Congestion has reached Airline Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 11, 2020

No word on any injuries related to the crash.

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.

