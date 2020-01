The right lane of I-20 westbound in Shreveport past Jewella Avenue is shut down due to several grass fires in the area. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The right lane of I-20 westbound in Shreveport just past Jewella Avenue is shut down due to several grass fires in the area.

Firefighters have been on the scene since just before 1 p.m. working to put out the flames.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Department of Transportation is advising motorists to use caution in the area.

There is no word yet on a cause. This story will be udpated as more information becomes available.