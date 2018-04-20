TRAFFIC ALERT: I-220 at North Market, Benton Rd. now open

UPDATE:

DOTD officials say Interstate-220 westbound at North Market and Benton Rd. are now open.

All traffic congestion has also been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shreveport Police say Interstate-220 westbound is closed at North Market in Shreveport and at Benton Rd. in Bossier City.

Cpl. Angie Wilhite told NBC 6/FOX 33 that two trailer homes got stuck while trying to pass through construction.

Police officers are currently helping to back the trailers out of the area.

If you are coming from Bossier you will need to travel on Interstate-20 or the Texas St. Bridge if you are trying to get into Shreveport.

There is no word yet on how long the road will be shut down.