TRAFFIC ALERT: I-220 eastbound reopens after fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-220 eastbound in Shreveport has reopened following a fatal crash.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Friday morning near Lakeshore Drive.

All lanes are open on I-220 East at Lakeshore Drive. Congestion has reached approximately one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 29, 2020

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

The name of the victim has not been identified.

