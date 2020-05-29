TRAFFIC ALERT: I-220 eastbound reopens after fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-220 eastbound in Shreveport has reopened following a fatal crash.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Friday morning near Lakeshore Drive.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
The name of the victim has not been identified.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fatal crash has shut down I-220 eastbound in Shreveport.
The crash is near Lakeshore Drive and happened Friday morning just before 11 a.m.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.
No word on what led to the crash.
Deputies are allowing traffic to pass on the right shoulder.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.