TRAFFIC ALERT: Start of school, construction to cause major traffic delays in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect major traffic delays next week due to students going back to school and a big construction project beginning in Texarkana.

According to the City of Texarkana, Arkansas Public Works Director Tyler Richards there will be slow-moving traffic on Interstate-30 between Stateline Ave. and Four States Fair Parkway.

Starting Monday Aug.12 I-30 will be shut down to one lane traffic through Aug. 21.

Monday through Thursday of each week the lane will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Officials are asking you to please avoid the interstate during these times if at all possible.

Richards said, “Safety of our road users is of utmost importance to the City, therefore we will utilize all precautionary measures possible. Please bear with us while the City works on our infrastructure and we promise to make this process as quick as possible.”

Meanwhile, the first day of school for students in the Texarkana Arkansas Independent School District is Wednesday, Aug. 14.

