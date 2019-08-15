Traffic stops land 2 behind bars on drug charges in SW AR

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Orand, 38, and. Howard Nielson, 56 are both facing drug charges following traffic stops Thursday morning in southwest Arkansas. (Photo: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men end up in jail on drug charges following traffic stops this morning in southwest Arkansas.

Shortly after midnight, Thursday Miller County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 1997 Toyota Pickup for a moving violation just off of Hwy. 237.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Orand, of Texarkana, Arkansas consented to a search and deputies found 1.1grams of suspected Methamphetamine on him.

Orand was arrested and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony).

Shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday deputies conducted another traffic stop on a 2013 Toyota Camry for a traffic violation off South State Line Ave.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Howard Nielson, of Bowie County, Texas, was found to be in possession of 4.4 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

The suspected drugs were found on Nielson and in a box inside his vehicle.

In addition to the methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected Marijuana was also located inside the vehicle.

Nielson was arrested and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss