Traffic stops land 2 behind bars on drug charges in SW AR

Christopher Orand, 38, and. Howard Nielson, 56 are both facing drug charges following traffic stops Thursday morning in southwest Arkansas. (Photo: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men end up in jail on drug charges following traffic stops this morning in southwest Arkansas.

Shortly after midnight, Thursday Miller County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 1997 Toyota Pickup for a moving violation just off of Hwy. 237.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Orand, of Texarkana, Arkansas consented to a search and deputies found 1.1grams of suspected Methamphetamine on him.

Orand was arrested and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony).

Shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday deputies conducted another traffic stop on a 2013 Toyota Camry for a traffic violation off South State Line Ave.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Howard Nielson, of Bowie County, Texas, was found to be in possession of 4.4 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

The suspected drugs were found on Nielson and in a box inside his vehicle.

In addition to the methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected Marijuana was also located inside the vehicle.

Nielson was arrested and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor).