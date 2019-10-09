Traffic stops lead to drug arrests in SW Arkansas

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic stops in southwest Arkansas land two people behind bars on drug charges.

On Oct. 3 Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 53 and West Rd. in Lewisville.

Once the officer obtained consent from Jeremy Jay, of Taylor, Ark., to search the vehicle the K-9 found .05 grams of methamphetamines.

Jay was arrested and booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Oct. 7 Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit, with the assistance of another deputy, conducted a traffic stop on HWY 53 South at the Lake Erling Country Store.

After making contact with the driver, Stacey Fields, the K9 officer asked for consent to search the vehicle.

After consent was given the K9 found a gram of methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe.

Fields was arrested and booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Drug Paraphernalia.