Traffic, venue information for attendees released ahead of Trump Bossier City rally

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect some closures and delays on Thursday due to President Trump’s visit to Bossier City.

Trump will be at the CenturyLink Center to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Residents should also expect some detours near the CenturyLink Center as visitors and the President arrive and depart.

For those planning to attend, consider carpooling as parking space is limited.

There will be no parking on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. There will be no parking on any shoulders or grass areas around the CenturyLink Center. Violators will be cited and vehicles will be towed.

The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway between McDade Street and Reeves Marine Drive will be closed during the event. The Arthur Ray Teague boat launch will also be closed.

When attendees arrive at the venue they will be directed to the designated parking areas. For this event, the following items are NOT allowed:

Lighters or e-cigarettes

Backpacks

Large bags or purses

Outside food or drinks

Weapons of any kind

A sign language interpreter will also be provided at the event.