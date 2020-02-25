Trailer theft ring lands Caddo Parish man behind bars

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Greenwood man now sits in jail after detectives determined that he was the mastermind in a trailer theft ring that targeted more than 20 people.

Todd Edward Harris, 41, was arrested on Feb. 4 during a joint investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Shreveport Police Department.

Over the past few weeks, detectives have continued their investigation, identified more victims, recovered more stolen property, and added more charges to those Harris already faces.

Investigators determined Harris was responsible for numerous thefts from businesses and individuals in Shreveport, Greenwood, and Caddo Parish.

Harris has been charged with 20 crimes so far including burglary, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, and criminal trespass.

Harris allegedly began stealing trailers this past summer and would sell them to acquaintances or on LetGo and Facebook Marketplace, usually for $200-$500.

The stolen property included a utility box, car haulers, ATV trailers and BBQ rigs. Over $200,000 in stolen property has been reported by victims.

To date, 15 trailers and a side-by-side have been recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

If you purchased a trailer from someone within the last six months you are encouraged to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 681-0700 to have the trailer inspected to confirm it has not been reported stolen.

