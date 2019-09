SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A train derailed in downtown Shreveport Sunday afternoon.

At 3:12 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport firefighters and police responded to reports of a train derailment just behind Holiday Inn, at 102 Lake Street, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

It appears the derailment involved five to six cars.

No injuries were reported, and the railroad is handling cleanup.