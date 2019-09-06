Train hits truck at Shreveport railroad crossing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured in a collision involving a train and a truck Friday afternoon in Shreveport.

The accident happened shortly before 4 p.m. at West 70th St. and Kennedy Dr.

According to SPD, both the train conductor and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital. The train conductor’s injuries are said to be serious, but not life-threatening. The driver of the truck is not believed to be seriously injured.

Investigators are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.