Travel restrictions prevent Shreveport woman from getting chemotherapy in Texas

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Travel restrictions prevent one local woman from getting critical health services in Texas.

“MD Anderson had established a policy where no one from outside the state of Texas will be able to receive treatment until they’ve been quarantined for 14 days.”

Latoya Jones travels to Houston once a week to receive chemotherapy at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“I was thinking I would be able to drive to Houston like we do every week. Get my chemo treatments and come back, but she basically said no… they would not allow that.”

She’s been fighting stage two breast cancer since she was diagnosed in January, but this week she was in a battle with time to find an oncologist in Shreveport/Bossier.

“Just to have to pick up another doctor in the process and then going through cancer it immediately became overwhelming for me so basically I had a mental break down.”

Her sister immediately went to work and found her an oncologist at Willis Knighton and Jones was able to complete her fifth round of chemotherapy Thursday.

“I had no idea. I was thinking maybe it would be a week or two before I was able to get in, but I didn’t miss a treatment. Very, very grateful to Dr. Patel.”

Jones hopes people start adhering to the stay at home guidelines, so the travel restrictions will be lifted.

