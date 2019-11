BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree is down on Rocky Mount Road between Plain Dealing and Benton, which has caused a car accident.

No word yet on the condition of the victims.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Drivers are urged to find an alternative route while on the way to school or work until the accident is cleared.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.