Trial date set for BAFB airman charged with murdering fellow airman

The case of a Barksdale Air Force Airman charged with the murder of a fellow airman will proceed to trial by General Court-Martial.

1st Class Isaiah Edwards, who was charged with the murder of Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale, was arraigned July 2.

The court-martial trial for Edwards has been set for Jan. 7, 2019.

Hale’s death happened back on March 26, 2018 during a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

Both Hale and Edwards were assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as Electronic Warfare Journeymen.

Edwards, who is currently in custody at Barksdale Air Force Base, is presumed innocent of the accusations unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at a court-martial.

