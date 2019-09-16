Trial date set for three accused in death of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A March 9, 2020, trial date has been set for the three men accused of 2nd degree murder in the January death of an off-duty Shreveport police officer.

The three men, Treveon Anderson, 26; Lawrence Pierre, 21; and Glenn Frierson, 38, are charged in the January 9, 2019, shooting death of Chatéri Payne.

Payne was shot multiple times outside of a home in the 1600 block of Midway Ave. on the evening of January 9. At the time of the shooting, Payne was in uniform and headed in to work her overnight shift.

