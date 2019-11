CENTER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman was killed after she was struck by a pickup truck in front of an East Texas business.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Napa Auto Parts in the 800 block of Hurst St. in Center.

Police said the woman, identified as 34-year-old Tamoya Gentry, was hit by a gray Ford truck while she was trying to cross the street.

Gentry died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.