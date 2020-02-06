Trump celebrates acquittal at National Prayer Breakfast

(NBC News) – President Trump celebrated his impeachment acquittal and denounced Democrats Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast.

“When they impeach you for nothing, then you’re supposed to like them, it’s not easy, folks,” the president told the crowd.

“My family, our great country, and your President, have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Mr. Trump added.

His remarks came just hours before an address to the nation.

Every Senate Republican voted to acquit the president on obstruction of Congress, but on the charge of abuse of power, one defected.

Utah’s Mitt Romney becomes the first Senator in history to break with his party on impeachment.

“What the President did was wrong. Grievously wrong,” Romney said prior to the vote.

