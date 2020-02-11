Trump pays tribute to 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Trump and Vice President Pence attended a dignified transfer of remains Monday night at Dover Air Force base.

The two US soldiers were killed in a weekend attack in Afghanistan.

President Trump and Vice President Pence making an unannounced stop at Dover Air Force base in Delaware Monday night.

They came to attend the dignified transfer of two US soldiers.

Sgt. 1st class Javier Gutierrez and Sgt. 1st class Antonio Rodriguez were killed Saturday in an attack in the Nangarhar province.

Gutierrez, of San Antonio, Texas and Rodriguez of Las Cruces, New Mexico were both 28-years-old and assigned to the Third Battalion, Seventh Special Forces group based at Eglin Air Force base in Florida.

They were awarded their Sgt. first class ranks posthumously.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien called the soldiers “fallen heroes” and “warriors” also telling reporters on air force one that their deaths were quote: ‘terrible sacrifices for the families.”

The incident that killed Gutierrez and Rodriguez is under investigation.

There are reports that a person in an Afghan uniform started firing on US and Afghan forces.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

President Trump and Vice President Pence returned to Washington after the transfer was complete.

