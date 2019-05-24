Trump talks ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi and treason at wild press conference

(NBC News) President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traded insults Thursday after the president walked out a White House meeting with top Democrats the day before.

Speaking to members of the media Thursday, Speaker Pelosi called the president’s walk-out a “temper tantrum” and questioned his fitness to remain in office.

“I wish him and his family, his administration and staff would have an intervention,” said Pelosi.

President Trump later fired back, calling her “Crazy Nancy” before declaring himself, “an extremely stable genius.”

Pelosi shot back on Twitter, writing, “When the ‘extremely stable genius’ starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues.”

Meanwhile, we may soon here from special counsel Robert Mueller – the source of the report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said Thursday that Mueller is willing to make an opening statement, but he would like to testify before Congress behind closed doors.

The president has ordered the intelligence community to fully cooperate with Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the origins of the probe.

