TTPD: Accident investigation prompts intermittent closures on I-30 Sunday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is advising westbound motorists to avoid a section of Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas, due to intermittent closures for most of the day Sunday.

During those hours on Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety accident investigators will be investigating a fatal crash that occurred on westbound I-30 between Richmond Road and University Avenue in November 2019.

This will require the closure of inside and outside traffic lanes at various times during the day. They expect to be out there from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the investigation is complete.





Police recommend drivers avoid this section of I-30 during these times and suggest travelling on St. Michael Drive through the area to avoid delays.

