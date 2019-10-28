TTPD investigators continue to seek leads in July double homicide

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police continue to investigate a double homicide that took place last summer.

Investigators are actively looking for information on the double homicide that left 38-year-old Endsley Eobinson III of Texarkana, Ark., and 34-year-old Patrice Williams of Texarkana, Texas, dead in a home in the 200 block of Conella street last July.

Texarkana Texas police officers were called to the home just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. When they arrived, they found the two victims fatally shot. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots earlier that evening.

TTPD Officer Shawn Vaughn says any information could potentially be a huge help.

Vaughn said the further away investigators get from the time crimes are committed, leads begin to “trickle down.” But, he said, if anybody has any information at all on these tragic murders, even though it might not seem important, they should contact Texarkana police immediately at 903-798-3116.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.