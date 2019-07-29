TTPD: Three injured in Saturday night gunfight

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men are recovering in local hospitals after what appears to be a Saturday night gunfight between two groups, according to Texarkana Texas Police.

Two men, ages 17 and 24 were transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital and to Christus St. Michael Hospital, respectively, and a third victim was privately taken to local hospitals, and a third was taken to a medical facility in Hope, Ark.

TTPD officers were dispatched to the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Milam Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found the 17-year-old lying in the front yard of a house in the 1500 block. They then found the 24-year-old, who had been shot in both his leg and arm. It wasn’t until Sunday that officers learned the third victim had been taken to Hope.

Police believe the shootings to be the continuation of an altercation between the groups that occurred earlier Saturday evening.

During the initial investigation, officers found bullet holes on the north side of a house in the 1400 block of Milam.



One weapon and numerous shell casings were also recovered at the scene. Detectives, who continue to investigate the shooting, believe that the two groups involved in the earlier altercation shot at each other from the yards of the two houses.

Although arrests have not been made at this time, warrants are expected to be issued soon.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.