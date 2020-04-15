Tulane University will not require SAT, ACT scores for 2020-21 applicants

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will not have to submit your SAT or ACT scores if you are applying to Tulane University this fall.

According to university officials submitting standardized test scores will be an optional, not required, part of the admission process.

This is a one-year policy change by Tulane in response to the multiple test cancelations that have occurred around the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Such cancellations have made it difficult for applicants to take or retake tests.

Tulane President Mike Fitts said, “With the great uncertainty the world is facing amid the coronavirus epidemic, we understand that high school juniors are feeling additional stress around the college admission process, especially with multiple spring dates for standardized tests having been canceled. Most of these students have had their academic, personal and social lives disrupted in ways no one ever imagined. Going test-optional is one way to respond to the needs of our prospective students.”

Satyajit Dattagupta, vice president of enrollment management and dean of admission at Tulane, stressed that “whether or not an applicant submits standardized test scores with their Tulane application will be left entirely up to the applicant.”

Dattagupta said, “If the applicant feels that their SAT or ACT score accurately reflects their academic aptitude, Tulane welcomes them to submit their scores. If, on the other hand, an applicant feels that their score does not reflect their academic aptitude, there will be no penalty for not submitting their score. Students who do not submit standardized tests will still be considered for merit aid.”

Tulane takes a holistic approach in reviewing applications, with several components of applications being evaluated to determine whether a student is an academic fit for Tulane. These include grade point average, the rigor of the student’s high school coursework, essays, letters of recommendations, club involvement, employment and more.

Dattagupta added, “As we evaluate students’ applications to determine their readiness for Tulane’s academic rigors, we put equal weight on the components of their application that speak to interests, passions, and engagements that may or may not be academically related. We believe that going test-optional for a year allows our applicants for fall 2021 to have some flexibility while still demonstrating their academic achievements.”

The test optional policy will only be in effect for students applying in the fall of 2020 for the entering fall 2021 Tulane clas – the Class of 2025.

For more information, please review these FAQs.

