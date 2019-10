SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a result of Sunday night and Monday morning’s severe weather, Turner Elementary/Middle and Huntington High School will be closed Monday, October 21 due to a power outage.

SWEPCO is currently in the process of working to repair outages and they anticipate the school to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

