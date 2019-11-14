Twinkies being turned into a breakfast cereal

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LAKEVILLE, MN (CNN) — Behold! It’s the cereal we didn’t know we needed: Twinkies!

That’s right, the 90-year-old golden cream-filled sponge cake will soon hit shelves in a new form.

You’ll be able to enjoy it in smaller, bite-sized pieces with milk.

If you’re looking for a sugar fix in the morning, this might just be it.

The new cereal comes more than six years after a Twinkies shortage gripped the country.

It will be available nationwide starting in late December.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories