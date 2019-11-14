Twinkies being turned into a breakfast cereal

LAKEVILLE, MN (CNN) — Behold! It’s the cereal we didn’t know we needed: Twinkies!

That’s right, the 90-year-old golden cream-filled sponge cake will soon hit shelves in a new form.

You’ll be able to enjoy it in smaller, bite-sized pieces with milk.

If you’re looking for a sugar fix in the morning, this might just be it.

The new cereal comes more than six years after a Twinkies shortage gripped the country.

It will be available nationwide starting in late December.

