Twins from Texas High receive national recognition

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KMSS) – Texas High School in Texarkana is proud to announce two of their students are finalists for the National Merit Scholarship.

Seniors and twin sisters, Jenna and Kate Woodard were selected from a pool of more than a million students for the National Merit Scholarship. It’s a program that awards students with scholarship money for achieving an outstanding academic record.

“It showed us that all of our hard work and accomplishments throughout high school haven’t gone unnoticed,” said Jenna Woodard said.

They’ve been a part of the TISD system since grade school and both are in band as percussionists. Jenna is section leader and Kate is also apart of the Tiger Vision program that does video productions.

“Going to Texas High, it’s a big enough school that there’s a lot of different organizations you can get involved in. That’s really helped academic wise because we have a lot of top-tier academics with small classes,” Kate Woodard said.

To become a national merit finalists, they had to summit an essay about overcoming a challenge. Jenna wrote about her experience in band and Kate wrote about her dad teaching her to ride horses. They say they know their parents are proud of them.

“They were really happy and echoed my sentiment that we both got it,” Kate said.

They’re still deciding about college and majors.

“Right now I’m thinking about Aerospace Engineering but undecided about college right now,” Jenna said.

“I’m thinking of going into engineering as well. It seems to be a really diverse program,” Kate said.

With a bright future ahead for both of them Jenna and Kate Woodard are this week’s Standout Students.

Let us know if you have a student you would like to nominate.