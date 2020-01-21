Two ArkLaTex Congressmen named to Trump impeachment team

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington to attend the annual economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump has included two Congressmen from the ArkLaTex as part of his impeachment defense team.

Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson and Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe are among eight members of Congress the White House says will ‘serve as part of his team working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment’.

“I am honored that President Trump has asked me to serve on his impeachment defense team. As I have said from the beginning, this case is about more than defending one president from a baseless political attack, it is about defending our Constitutional order and the Democratic process itself” said Rep. Johnson.

“I took an oath to defend the Constitution. This impeachment is an assault on due process. It’s an assault on the separation of powers. It’s unconstitutional. I’m grateful for the opportunity to make that clear to every American during the Senate trial” said Rep. Ratcliffe.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories