Two ArkLaTex Congressmen named to Trump impeachment team

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump has included two Congressmen from the ArkLaTex as part of his impeachment defense team.

Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson and Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe are among eight members of Congress the White House says will ‘serve as part of his team working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment’.

“I am honored that President Trump has asked me to serve on his impeachment defense team. As I have said from the beginning, this case is about more than defending one president from a baseless political attack, it is about defending our Constitutional order and the Democratic process itself” said Rep. Johnson.

“I took an oath to defend the Constitution. This impeachment is an assault on due process. It’s an assault on the separation of powers. It’s unconstitutional. I’m grateful for the opportunity to make that clear to every American during the Senate trial” said Rep. Ratcliffe.

