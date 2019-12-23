Two arrested for capital murder in death of Texarkana 18-year-old

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two suspects are behind bars charged with in the Sunday death of a Texarkana teenager.

Christopher Oneal Cross, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile are charged with capital murder in the death of Amilleon Kalaan Jackson, 18.

Jackson was found dead in the parking lot of Riverbend Apartments at 39 Riverbend in Texarkana, Texas, Sunday afternoon.

Cross was booked into the Bi-State Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. The 15-year-old was turned over to juvenile authorities.

