Two arrested in Palestine after 1-year-old found living in apartment with cocaine and rats

Two people were arrested in Palestine after police executed a search warrant and found a one-year-old baby living in an apartment with cocaine and an infestation of rats.

Aaron Johnson, 38, and Kandice Asberry, 25, both of Palestine, were booked for Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and Endangering a Child.

According to a statement from the department, concerned citizens had filed multiple complaints about the residence. It was located at 904 S. Magnolia.

Child Protective Services took the child into custody.

Officers found cocaine, liquid PCP, digital scales, and $500 in cash. They also found rodents nesting inside furniture and piles of clothes.

“This was a case where vigiliant citizens reported suspicious activity and we were able to tie it to drug trafficking.” PPD Asst. Chief Mark Harcrow said. “The investigators did a great job shutting down this drug dealer.”