Two arrested on drug and weapons charges in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man and woman are behind bars after drugs and weapons were discovered inside their vehicle in Natchitoches Parish.

According to a Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force official, on Sept. 27 38-year-old Marcus Shaun Petite and his passenger, 33-year-old Miranda Gallien were arrested after agents pulled a vehicle over near Interstate 49 and University Parkway.

Petite was taken into custody for having an active parole warrant through Louisiana Probation and Parole.

A narcotic search was also conducted on Petite’s vehicle and at his home in the 1000 block of Berry Ave.

Agents found an SKS rifle, .44 Magnum revolver, 36 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 51 suspected Ecstasy pills, 4 grams of suspected high-grade Marijuana, 15 suspected Oxycodone pills, .3 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, and $535 in U.S. Currency.

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

Petite was charged with the following offenses and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center:

• 2 cts. Possession w/ Intent CDS II (Meth/Oxycodone)

• 1ct. Possession w/ Intent CDS II (Meth)

• Simple Possession of CDS I (Marijuana)

• Possession w/ Intent CDS I (Ecstasy)

• Possession of CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

• 2 cts. Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

• 2 cts. Possession of Firearm in Presence of CDS

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gallien was charged with the following offenses and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center:

• Possession of Firearm in the Presence of CDS

• Possession w/ Intent CDS I (Ecstasy)

• Simple Possession of CDS I (Marijuana)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• 2 cts. Possession of CDS II (Oxycodone/Meth)

The Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, the Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.