Two arrested on drug charges following East Texas traffic stop

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people are behind bars after drugs and a gun were discovered inside their car during a traffic stop in East Texas.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday Harrison County deputies pulled over a car for a defective tail light on HWY 43 North.

When deputies approached the car they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After talking with the driver Jauque Kuykendall and his passenger Romelia Aguirre deputies conducted a search of the vehicle. They found 200 grams of alleged methamphetamines, $7,000 in cash and a hand gun.

Kuykendall and Aguirre were taken into custody and booked into the Harrison Co. Jail.

Kuykendall was charged with Manufacturing or Delivery PG1, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Money Laundering $2,500 < $30,000.

Aguirre was charged with Manufacturing or Delivery PG1 and Money Laundering $2,500 < $30,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.