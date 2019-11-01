Two arrested on drug charges following East Texas traffic stop

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people are behind bars after drugs and a gun were discovered inside their car during a traffic stop in East Texas.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday Harrison County deputies pulled over a car for a defective tail light on HWY 43 North.

When deputies approached the car they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After talking with the driver Jauque Kuykendall and his passenger Romelia Aguirre deputies conducted a search of the vehicle. They found 200 grams of alleged methamphetamines, $7,000 in cash and a hand gun.

Kuykendall and Aguirre were taken into custody and booked into the Harrison Co. Jail.

Kuykendall was charged with Manufacturing or Delivery PG1, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Money Laundering $2,500 < $30,000.

Aguirre was charged with Manufacturing or Delivery PG1 and Money Laundering $2,500 < $30,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar