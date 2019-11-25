Breaking News
Two behind bars after drugs found in DeSoto Parish home

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man and woman have been arrested after deputies discovered drugs inside their DeSoto Parish home.

On Friday, Nov. 22 the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division was working active warrants on 33-year-old Joshua Cody Monk at a home in Mansfield.

At the time, Monk was being sought on warrants for Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment and Simple Criminal Property Damage.

While deputies were taking Monk into custody they noticed suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and firearms inside the home.

The DeSoto Narcotics Division was dispatched to the home and a search warrant was obtained.

During the search narcotics agents also found suspected methamphetamine which was packaged for sale, scales, baggies, and three weapons.

Monk and 26-year-old Stacey Knighton were arrested and booked into the DeSoto Detention Center.

Monk was charged with:

  • Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Knighton was charged with:

  • Possession of Schedule II
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

