Two behind bars for string of vehicle burglaries in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people have been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in north Shreveport.

The burglaries happened between 3:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on March 13 in the Rosenwald Community.

Seven reports were made but investigators have evidence that suggests many more burglaries took place in that neighborhood, during that time period.

After speaking with residents, looking at surveillance video, and gathering other evidence detectives identified 18-year-old My’Keon Arthur and a 17-year-old male and as suspects in the burglaries.

On March 19 investigators learned that Arthur was in the Caddo Correctional Center on other charges. On March 23 the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Both have been charged with seven counts of Simple Burglary. The juvenile was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center and Arthur remains in CCC.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.