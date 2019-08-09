Two Caddo Commissioners not seeking reelection

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Qualifying for the October election ended Thursday and there will be two new faces on the Caddo Parish Commission.

It was an emotional meeting for District 5 Commissioner Jerald Bowman as he announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election.

“This has been a great time. I’ve had the best memories to even share.”

Former State Representative, Roy Burrell is the only person who qualified for Bowman’s seat and is expected to take office next year.

“Coming behind legacy is a tough thing, but I felt the fact I’ve been on city council for eight years and 12 years state representative, I felt it would be a way to bridge the two with the parish.”

The past director of Caddo CrimeStoppers, Jim Taliaferro was also the lone qualifier for District 8, which is Mike Middleton’s seat.

Taliaferro says, “We prayed about it. Talked to my wife about it and my good friends. They said this is a good fit for you. It’s back in public service and that’s where you need to be.”

Commissioners Steven Jackson, Lyndon B. Johnson and Stormy Gage-Watts are also facing no challengers in the October 12th election.