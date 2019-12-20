Two Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel port

COZUMEL, Mexico (KETK/NBC) – Two Carnival cruise ships collided Friday morning next to a port in Mexico’s island of Cozumel, causing damage to the stern of one ship.

The ‘Carnival Glory’ ship was attempting to dock when it hit a ‘Carnival Legend’ ship, according to the cruise line.

One person suffered minor injuries and a third ship was also hit in the accident.

The Carnival Glory is based in New Orleans and left on December 15 and was scheduled to return on Sunday. It reaches nearly 1,000 feet in length and can hold nearly 3,000 passengers.

