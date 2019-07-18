Two dead in officer-involved shooting reported in Arkansas

Update: STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Two individuals are dead and one wounded in what is believed to be a law enforcement officer-involved shooting incident. One of the deceased is a Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested to investigate the incident which occurred in southwest Stone County near the Van Buren County line.

BREAKING: A sheriff’s deputy has died after a shooting that was reported earlier this morning in Stone county. Tyler Thomason is headed to the scene now. Posted by KARK 4 News on Thursday, July 18, 2019

Update:

STONE COUNTY, Ark. – A local sheriff’s deputy has been killed in an officer-involved shooting.

The Stone County Office of Emergency Management posted the following to social media less than an hour after first reporting the incident:

“We are sad to report that the coroner has been called to the scene for the deputy involved in the shooting we are asking for prayers for all involved and for the deputy’s family.”

Original story:

STONE COUNTY, Ark. – An officer-involved shooting is being reported this morning by the Stone County Office of Emergency Management.

The agency posted to social media around 9:30 a.m. :

Scene is secure at this Time, shooter is down https://t.co/6YuEw6AJqf — Stone County Office of Emergency Management (@county_of) July 18, 2019

