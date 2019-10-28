Two jailed on drug charges following traffic stop in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A traffic stop in south Caddo Parish lands two people behind bars drugs and weapons charges.

Eric Cox, 30, of Keithville and Katherine Murray, 30, of Doyline, were arrested Saturday night after their SUV was pulled over for improper tags in the 600 block of Barron Rd.

Deputies learned that Cox, the driver, had an outstanding warrant and did not have proper registration or proof of insurance for his vehicle.

While impounding Cox’s vehicle, deputies also discovered found 59.6 grams of methamphetamines, nine grams of THC Wax, two loaded syringes, pipes used to smoke narcotics, and two loaded handguns.

Photo Courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cox and Murray were both booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, illegal carrying of weapons with a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cox also faces charges for no insurance and no registration.