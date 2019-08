SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Geek'd Convention is returning to the Shreveport Convention Center this weekend. The convention will be a three day event featuring celebrities like Trish Stratus, LeVar Burton, Michael Rooker, and more.

This year's event will be the biggest one in the five year history of Geek'd Con. Founder Greg Atoms says the Shreveport Geek'd Con is the largest locally produced comic-con in the state.