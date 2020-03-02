Two men accused of theft at Bossier City convenience store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize two men who allegedly stole multiple items from a Bossier City convenience store.

The thefts happened between Feb. 17 and Feb. 25 at the Circle K in the 1200 block of Barksdale Blvd.

One of the men was a black male wearing a black wool cap, dark-colored work jacket, and a blue button-up work shirt.

The second man, also a black male, was wearing a black wool cap, black and white jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the identities of these two men is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com.

