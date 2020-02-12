Two OSU football players charged with rape, kidnapping

(CNN) – Two Ohio State University football players have been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges.

The Franklin County Jail’s website lists Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint as inmates.

An Ohio State spokesperson said in a statement to CNN that the school is aware of the students’ arrests.

The statement read in part quote, “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program.”

It isn’t yet clear if Riep and Wint have attorneys or when they are due in court.

