Two people arrested, charged in west Shreveport fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people are behind bars in connection with Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in Shreveport’s Industrial Park neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police 20-year-old Traveon Cannon and 21-year-old Cassey Howard were arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a man who was found lying in the 9000 block of Shrevepark Dr.

When officers arrived shortly after 7 p.m. the man, believed to be in his early to late teens, had been shot multiple times.

Cannon and Howard have been charged with second-degree murder.

