Two shows coming to the Shreveport Little Theater this weekend, one is FREE

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tickets are now on sale for FAMILY PLANNING, the second Lagniappe production in Shreveport Little Theatre’s 98th season.

The show is directed by Robert Alford.

This comedy/drama takes an honest look at the life of a couple looking to have a baby and all of the distractions that come with it.

The play contains very strong themes.

The FREE event taking place this weekend is RIPCORD, a one day play reading.

Tickets are $15 for Family Planning. Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439 or by visiting SLT’s website at shreveportlittletheatre.com.

