Two Shreveport men confined to federal prison on firearms charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A federal judge on Thursday meted out sentences to two Shreveport men for illegally possessing firearms, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.

Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced 25-year-old Lequinton Jerry and 28-year-old Omar Williams, 28, to 21 months and 51 months in prison respectively.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges on August 26, 2019.

According to information presented to the court, on June 7, 2018, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies stopped Williams’ vehicle for a traffic violation.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a Pioneer Arms, Model PPS43C, 9×19-caliber pistol in the trunk of the car and a Glock, Model 23, .40-caliber pistol underneath the front passenger seat.

Williams told officers, “I know I am a convicted felon and not supposed to be in possession of a firearm,” and “I own the gun that was found in the trunk. I don’t own the other gun they found in the car.”

The other gun was owned by Jerry, the sole passenger sitting in the front seat, who was also in possession of matching .40-caliber ammunition inside his pants pocket.

In addition to the prison sentences, Hicks also sentenced both men to three years supervised release.

It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess firearms or ammunition.

Williams previously pleaded guilty on June 16, 2014 in Caddo Parish District Court, to attempted illegal possession of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances, while Jerry pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Alprazolam) in Caddo Parish District Court on September 28, 2016.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cadesby B. Cooper prosecuted the case.

