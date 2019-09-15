Two SFD firefighters injured, family of four displaced in overnight fire

A family of four was displaced and two Shreveport fire fighters were transported to a local hospital after an early-morning fire ravaged a southeast Shreveport home.

SFD crews were dispatched at 3:12 a. today to a reported house fire in the 1900 Block of Horton Ave.

Even before Shreveport fire fighters’ arrival a Shreveport Police Officer reported flames shooting from the roof as turned the corner.

The officer was instrumental in safely evacuating occupants of the burning home, along with adjacent neighbors as a precaution.

Engine 3 was the first fire crew to arrive on scene at 3:18 AM and after verifying the occupants and family pet had been safely evacuated, firefighters immediately began fighting the fire near the left side of the structure.

It took the efforts of 10 fire crews (approx. 30 firefighters), one hour to bring the situation under control.

The American Red Cross was contacted by the Incident Commander to aid the family after their home was left uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.

During the incident, two firefighters had to be transported by ambulance to a local hospital for medical concerns.

There were no injuries to the home’s occupants or neighbors.

