Two unrestrained juveniles killed in Claiborne Parish crash

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 2, east of Louisiana Highway 9 August 28 shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The crash took the lives of two Haynesville juveniles.

Police say a 2003 Honda Accord driven by 17-year-old Tony Singleton, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 2.

Singleton lost control of his vehicle, traveled into the opposing lane, and was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Suburban.

Singleton and his passenger 15-year-old Neal Dequez, were not restrained and sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples from both drivers were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2019, Troop G has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.